1. Bitcoin has hit yet another all-time high above $US40,000. Is $US50,000 next? See what cryptos are doing today.

2. Goldman Sachs sees the UK’s first double-dip recession since the 1970s. This is the likely impact on GDP from the new national lockdown.

3. Stocks are heading to a new record high after Trump’s concession. This is what the broader markets are doing today ahead of the opening bell.

4. The Fed has returned $US42 billion in unused funds to the Treasury.The central bank will pay another $US20 billion. Here’s why.

5. “Enjoy it while it lasts.” Here’s why “Big Short” investor Michael Burry sees a collapse in Tesla stock.

6. Earnings expected:No large-cap companies are reporting results.

7. On the data docket: Monthly non-farm payrolls data are due.

8. Meet the growth-fund manager who’s beaten 96% of his peers over the past 5 years. He shares 6 stocks he sees ‘dominating their space’ for the next 5 to 10 years â€” including 2 he thinks could grow 100%.

9. We spoke to investing legend Terry Smith, whose $US30 billion stock fund returned 449% to investors over 10 years. He shared his 4-part strategy for success and 10 pieces of investing wisdom to take into 2021.

10. Deutsche Bank says some financial stocks are headed for big gains following 2020’s ‘savage sell-off.’ The firm pinpoints 14 beaten-down stocks poised for a bullish recovery.

