Here’s what you need to know on Jobs Day in America.

Friday is jobs day. The Bureau of Labour Statistics will release December nonfarm payrolls at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Bloomberg consensus is expecting the economy added 200,000 jobs in December while the unemployment rate held steady at 5.0%. Additionally, expectations are for average hourly earnings to increase 0.2% month-over-month and 2.7% year-over-year. Average weekly hours worked are expected at 34.5.

It was a wild day in China. China’s Shanghai Composite surged to a gain of 3% before plunging to a loss of 2% within the first 15 minutes of trading. The bottom was put in amid speculation the “national team” came in to support stocks and the Shanghai Composite finished up 2%, the best gain in over three weeks. Friday’s action was notable as the advance came after Beijing announced it would do away with circuit breakers which shut the market for 15 minutes after a 5% drop and closed the market for the remainder of the session on a 7% drop.

German industrial production missed. German industrial production fell 0.3% month-on-month in November, missing the 0.5% gain that was expected. Meanwhile, a 0.4% mum gain in exports wasn’t enough to prevent Germany’s trade surplus from narrowing to $19.7 billion from its previous print of $20.5 billion. The euro is weaker by 0.6% at 1.0871.

Japan’s average cash earnings were light. Average cash earnings in Japan were unchanged in November, missing the up 0.7% YoY estimate. When adjusted for inflation, the number fell 0.4% YoY, dashing hopes the recent pickup in wages is sustainable. However, Marcel Thieliant at Capital Economics told The Financial Times this disappointing number was the result of a drop in bonus payments rather than weakness in regular pay. The Japanese yen is weaker by 0.5% at 118.28 per dollar.

It hasn’t been this ugly for commodities since the 1930s. Bank of America Merrill Lynch says the commodities rout is the worst since the 1930s. According to the bank’s research, the sharp drop in oil prices helped push the 10-year annualized return for the commodities space to down 5.1%. This was the first time commodities have lost ground over a 10-year period since the 1960s.

Apple is below $100. On Thursday, tech-darling Apple closed at $96.45, its first close below the $100 mark in 14 months. The stock had been below $100 as recently as August, but that came during the August 24 “flash crash.” On that day Apple touched $92 early in the session before reclaiming the $100 level before the close.

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant might be going public. Saudi Arabia’s oil behemoth, Saudi Aramco, might soon be listed on the public exchange, according to The Economist. The kingdom will make a decision in the next few months on whether to bring the company public. Saudi Aramco is reportedly worth “trillions of dollars.”

United’s CEO is recovering from heart surgery. In a press release, United Airlines announced President and CEO Oscar Munoz is recovering from his heart transplant. The company anticipates Munoz will return to work sometime near the end of the first quarter or beginning of the second quarter. Dr. Duc Pham, MD, Director of the Northwestern Medicine Heart Transplant Program, said, “We are very optimistic about his prospects for a complete recovery.”

Stock markets around the world are mixed. Britain’s FTSE (+0.3%) leads a mixed session higher in Europe. Overnight, Japan’s Nikkei (-0.4%) lagged. S&P 500 futures are higher by 7.75 points at 1940.50.

US economic data is heavy. Aside from the jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET, wholesale inventories and consumer credit will cross the wires at 10 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET, respectively. The US 10-year yield is up 3 basis points at 2.17%.

