Justin Tallis/Getty Images A London Underground entrance is pictured on an almost deserted Regent Street in London





Here’s what you need to know before the markets open.

1. The UK is back in lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19.Around $US6 billion in stimulus will go straight to this list of businesses.

2. Jack Dorsey warns proposed US regulation will drive US crypto users offshore. This is the open letter he wrote.

3. Bill Ackman scored a record 70% return in 2020.Here’s what he did to protect his portfolio when markets crashed.

4. ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary talks investing, shorting Yahoo!, and post-pandemic retail in a recent interview.Here are the 16 best quotes.

5. Bitcoin has regained some stability after its worst selloff since March. Here’s what happened on Monday.

6. Earnings expected: No major data due.

7. On the data docket:Redbook index, ISM Manufacturing index, total vehicle sales, weekly API crude inventory data.

8. Anthony Scaramucci says his firm’s partners have put $US25 million of their own money into a new crypto fund.He breaks down 3 reasons why he sees bitcoin going to $US100,000 by Dec. 31.

9. A Wall Street expert warns the stock market would drop 10-15% if the Georgia run-off turns the Senate blue. But here’s a silver lining: he says investors should look to these 4 areas if it does.

10. A Refinitiv research chief outlines 6 key investing themes that will drive markets in 2021. He explains how you can capitalise on each within your portfolio.

