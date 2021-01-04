Picture Alliance/Getty Images Four sparklers in the number sequence 2021 burn in the twilight





Happy new year and welcome back! Here’s what you need to know before markets open on the first trading day of 2021.

1. Global stocks kick off 2021 with a vaccine-driven rally.Bitcoin, gold and the dollar are all on the move.

2.Where is Jack Ma?Alibaba’s billionaire founder is reportedly missing after China’s crackdowns on his companies.

3. Tesla delivered nearly 500,000 vehicles in 2020.See how the market is reacting to the news.

4. Bitcoin has topped $US30,000 for the first time.Here’s why this top strategist thinks the price could quadruple.

5. In 2020, big businesses got bigger and small businesses died.A Moody’s analyst tells us why the playing field “has never been more tilted.”

6. Earnings expected: No major earnings are due today.

7. On the data docket: the Markit Manufacturing PMI and Construction Spending figures are due, as well as a 3- and a 6-month bill auction.

8. Goldman Sachs knows how you can reap strong returns without taking on big risks in 2021. The firm shares 37 stocks poised to surge next year.

9. Jeremy Grantham’s GMO called the dot-com bubble â€” and now it sees ‘very odd and speculative things’ going on again. The firm warns large US stocks could see negative returns over the next 7 years.

10. Bank of America says the space industry will grow by over $US1 trillion in the next decade. The firm names the 14 stocks best-positioned to benefit from the boom.

