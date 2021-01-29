Spencer Platt/Getty





Here’s what you need to know before markets open. 1. US stocks set to fall sharply as GameStop saga knocks confidence. Analysts said the Reddit-driven chaos has worried the wider market.

2. Bitcoin has leapt 17% after billionaire Elon Musk changes his Twitter bio to ‘#bitcoin’. The latest market intervention from the Tesla founder has excited crypto fans.

3. ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry warns day traders about the dangers of blind faith. The superstar investor cautioned against infatuation with single stocks in light of the GameStop rally.

4. Wall Street Bets founder says the recent Reddit-fuelled Wall Street chaos is like watching a train wreck happen in real life. The Reddit page has shaken the financial world but is “no longer what it used to be”.

5. Billionaire Leon Cooperman says GameStop surge will ‘end very badly for the public’ and decries people ‘attacking’ the rich. He said the day traders aren’t “stupid” but that there were big dangers.6. It’s the last day of a mammoth earnings week.Chevron, Eli Lilly, and Caterpillar all report their latest figures.7. On the data docket.US personal consumption expenditures will give a sense of consumer strength.

8. An investment chief breaks down how the GameStop saga could upend decades-long practices on Wall Street. She also shares her 4-part advice for navigating the frenzied trading environment.

9. Morgan Stanley has pinpointed a group of stocks that should surge into 2022 even if the broader market sinks.The firm recommended buying these 17 stocks with strong earnings.

10. UBS knows how you can protect your portfolio as Redditors flood the stock market. The firm breaks down 6 options strategies investors can use right now to hedge.

