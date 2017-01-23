Here is what you need to know.

Trump says he will soon begin renegotiating NAFTA. President Trump announced that he plans to speak with the leaders of Canada and Mexico to renegotiate the 23-year old trade deal, Reuters reports. “We are going to start renegotiating on NAFTA, on immigration and on security at the border,” Trump said on Sunday.



Britain’s stock market has seen quite the reversal. The FTSE started 2017 with a record-breaking 14-day winning streak, 12 of which produced record high closes, but the recent strength of the pound has pushed it into negative territory for the year.

Hong Kong is the most expensive city in the world to live in. That’s according to 13th Annual Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey, which says that Hong Kong’s housing market is the least affordable in the world.

China biggest bitcoin exchanges will charge for transactions. Starting on Tuesday, China’s three largest bitcoin exchanges will begin charging a flat fee of 0.2% per transaction, Reuters reports.

The SEC is investing Yahoo. The Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into whether or not Yahoo should have told investors about its two data breaches sooner, the Wall Street Journal reports.

We now know why the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was overheating and exploding. A report released by Samsung on Sunday night said the Galaxy 7 overheated and exploded because of a poor battery design and a rush to release an upgrade of the phone.

Blackstone is getting ready to launch a new Asia real estate fund. The fund, which aims to raise at least $5 billion, will invest in assets like shopping malls and warehouses around China, India, and Southeast Asia, a person familiar with the subject told Reuters.

Kate Spade is attracting interest. Rivals Coach and Michael Kors are considering a bid for the luxury handbag maker, two people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Stock markets around the world are lower. Japan’s Nikkei (-1.3%) trailed in Asia and Britain’s FTSE (-0.4%) lags in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open little changed near 2,267.

Earnings reporting remains light. Halliburton and McDonald’s report ahead of the opening bell while Yahoo releases its quarterly results after markets close.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.