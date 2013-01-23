Katherine Webb is dating Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron. She’s also a former Miss Alabama and now she has 82,000+ Twitter followers.

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know.

Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading with the Nikkei down 2.08 per cent after the Bank of Japan’s actions ended up short of expectations, and on strengthening in the yen. Europe is mixed and U.S. futures are flat.

Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu won his election but was punished. His Likud party and its ally Yisrael Beitenu won 31 of 120 seats in parliament, but lost 11 of its previous seats. Meanwhile, UK prime minister David Cameron says he will hold a referendum on Britain’s membership in the EU if a Conservative government is elected. Eurasia Group: 5 major global risks for elites >

In earnings news, Apple is expected to report Q4 earnings of $13.41 per share after the closing bell. McDonald’s reported earnings of $1.43 per share, exceeding estimates on the top and bottom lines. Consensus is for Netflix to announce a loss of $0.60 per share.

Coach shares are down over 9 per cent in pre-market trading after a weak earnings report was leaked. Earnings came in at $1.23 per share missing expectations of $1.26 per share. Same store sales were down 2 per cent. The 22 most controversial stocks in America >

Spain’s recession deepened in the fourth quarter, with GDP contracting 0.6 per cent from the previous quarter, according to the Bank of Spain. Prime minister Mariano Rajoy’s fifth austerity package to cut the budget deficit hurt economic growth.

Google beat estimates, reporting non-GAAP earnings of $10.65 per share, on revenue of $14.42 billion after markets closed on Tuesday. Fourth quarter profits were up 6.7 per cent as Google continued to grow its ad revenue.

Meanwhile, IBM also beat expectations reporting earnings of $5.39 per share, on revenue of $29.3 billion. It also issued full year guidance for 2013 earnings of $16.70 per share, above expectations for $16.64. Deutsche Bank: These are the 30 best stocks right now >

The FHFA home price index for November was up 0.6 per cent month-over-month, just missing expectations.

UK jobless claims unexpectedly decreased by 12,100 to 1.56 million in December, from the previous month. Unemployment eased to 7.7 per cent.

Australian core consumer prices were up 0.6 per cent in the fourth quarter. This allows the Reserve Bank of Australia room to lower interest rates.

Bonus – Former Miss Alabama Katherine Webb is reportedly joining ABC’s reality show Celebrity Diving.

