Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. US stock futures climb after Janet Yellen urges spending spree. See what markets are doing today.

2. Ethereum has hit a new record above $US1,430. And experts say this is just the beginning of DeFi “eating traditional finance.”

3. Alibaba jumps 7% after founder Jack Ma resurfaces. The billionaire was seen addressing rural teachers across China and seemed to embrace themes promoted by the ruling Communist Party.

4. Netflix surges 13% after 4th-quarter earnings beat forecasts. The video-streaming service added a record 37 million paid subscribers in 2020.

5. Biden’s rescue plan could boost 2021 GDP growth to 11.4%. JPMorgan’s chief global strategist said the plan could also cut the unemployment rate to below 5% by the end of 2021.

6. On the data docket. Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration, EIA crude oil stocks change, and MBA mortgage applications are on the calendar today.

7. Earnings expected. Procter & Gamble, Morgan Stanley, Bank of New York Mellon, and Kinder Morgan are highlights.

8. Goldman Sachs reveals 8 green energy majors set to shoot up in value. Here are the new energy titans, and the upside to investing in them, according to the bank.

9. Ray Dalio warned the US could be on the verge of civil war. Now another prominent market bear is saying investors should monitor this under-the-radar bubble, which could trigger unrest.

10. Wells Fargo’s head of active equity shares how she overcame career challenges. And pinpoints 3 trends transforming the investment landscape today.

