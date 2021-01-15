Associated Press/Andrew Harnik President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.





1. Biden is pledging to spend nearly $US2 trillion on boosting the economy.Find out how the markets have reacted.

2. Checks to households worth $US1,400 and federal unemployment benefits.Read more about Joe Biden’s $US1.9 trillion plan.

3. The UK economy is heading for a double-dip recession.Take a look at the most recent GDP data.

4. With a V-shaped recovery priced in, what’s the outlook for stocks? Morgan Stanley discusses what returns might look like this year.

5. Bond yields have lurched higher this week.Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell has tried to soothe some jitters about early withdrawal of monetary policy support.

6. The market is set up for a strong 2021, as investors are under-invested in stocks. This is the view from Larry Fink, who heads up BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager.

7. Earnings expected: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup deliver their quarterly results.

8. On the data docket:Producer prices, retail sales, industrial production, NY State manufacturing and U-Michigan consumer sentiment will make for a packed day on the macro front.

9. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest runs 5 active ETFs that more than doubled in 2020. She and her analysts share their 2021 outlooks on the economy, bitcoin, and Tesla. 10. A market strategist warns of a crash in Tesla’s stock resembling Cisco’s in 2000. Sven Henrich of NorthmanTrader breaks down the 3 indicators he thinks show Tesla is overpriced.

