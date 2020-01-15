AP

Here’s what’s going on.

1. Bridgewater sees gold spiking 30% to a record high – ‘There is so much boiling conflict’. “When you look at the geopolitical strife, how many foreign entities really want to hold dollars?” Bridgewater co-chief Greg Jensen told the Financial Times.

2. Bank of America 4Q earnings beat Wall Street’s profit forecasts as sales and trading revenue jump. The banking titan posted lower revenue and net income in three of its four main divisions, while sales and trading drove growth in global markets.

3. Appleis reportedly gearing up to defy Trump and the DOJ in court to avoid unlocking the Florida shooter’s 2 iPhones. Trump is also pressuring Apple to help unlock the phones.

4. Maersk chief warns EU antitrust policy benefits China and the US. Strict enforcement of competition rules in the European Union prevents the development of the global champions necessary to compete with Chinese and U.S. companies, said the head of the world’s biggest shipping company.

5. JPMorgan initiates coverage of Saudi Aramco with ‘overweight’ rating. JPMorgan initiated coverage of Saudi Aramco’s shares with an “overweight” rating and a price target of 37 riyals ($US9.86) per share, saying it sees scope for the company to increase its proposed $US75 billion base dividend.

6. The Navy cryptically said it has top-secret UFO briefings that would cause ‘exceptionally grave damage’ to US national security if published. The Navy previously confirmed that it was treating objects that baffled pilots in Department of Defence videos as UFOs.

7. Trump impeachment opening arguments likely Tuesday, says McConnell. The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is likely to begin next Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

8. Stocks are muted. US stocks are flat, with futures underlying the Dow and S&P 500 indexes falling less than 0.2%. European stocks are also mostly unchanged. Germany’s DAX and the Euro Stoxx 50 are down about 0.1%, while Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.2%. Asian indexes are broadly lower. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.5%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.4%, and Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.5%.

9. On the data docket today: MBA Mortgage Applications and Producer Price Index are highlights.

10. On the earnings calendar today: Bank of America, UnitedHealth, Goldman Sachs, and BlackRock are highlights.

