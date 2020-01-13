Reuters

Here is what you need to know.

1. Trump’s national security adviser suggests Iran has been ‘choked off’ by sanctions, but Trump says he ‘couldn’t care less’ if Iran wants to negotiate. “Will be totally up to them but, no nuclear weapons and ‘don’t kill your protesters,'” the president tweeted.

2. ‘Inequality in a nutshell’ – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the Dow’s record high is meaningless for many Americans. “The Dow soars, wages don’t,” the New York congresswoman commented after the index passed the 29,000 mark for the first time.

3. These are the unusual, colourful slides that mattress startup Casper is using to convince IPO investors that it can capitalise on the $US432 billion ‘sleep economy.’ Lossmaking Casper suggested it could expand its user base to include travellers, children, babies, and pets.

4. Stretched tech stocks leave some investors seeking off-ramp. Advanced Research Investment Solutions, which manages $US13 billion in assets, has diversified away from stocks by investing in funds providing income through healthcare royalties, private real estate investments, and other assets.

5. Lululemon raises quarterly forecast after upbeat holiday sales. The athletic-apparel retailer lifted its net revenue and profit forecasts.

6. The WeWork debacle has unicorn investors seeking cover. More than a dozen Silicon Valley lawyers, entrepreneurs, and venture-capital investors told Reuters that WeWork’s scrapped public offering and other troubled IPOs have led investors to seek greater protections of their investments in high-valued private companies.

7. The Japanese billionaire travelling to the moon with SpaceX is holding a competition to find a ‘female partner’ to go with him. Yusaku Maezawa plans to make a “serious matchmaking documentary” about finding his companion.

8. Stocks are mixed. US stocks are set to open higher with the Dow and S&P 500 indexes up 0.2%, and the Nasdaq up 0.4%. European stocks are largely lower with Germany’s DAX and the Euro Stoxx 50 down 0.4%, while Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.1%. Asian indexes are broadly higher with the Shanghai Composite up 0.8%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 1.1%, and Japan’s Nikkei up 0.5%.

9. It’s a quiet day for data. The 3-month and 6-month Treasury bill auctions are scheduled for today.

10. A few earnings are coming out today. Shaw Communications is the highlight.

