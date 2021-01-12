Stephani Reynolds/Getty Images A security barricade stands in front of the White House on January 11





1. The Democrats are hoping to impeach Trump again and COVID-19 cases are surging.Here’s what stocks and bonds are doing today.

2. Bitcoin is back above $US36,000, but watch out.Mark Cuban likens crypto trading to the dot-com bubble and says some coins will thrive, but others won’t.

3. Tesla’s stock lost nearly 8% on Monday.But here’s why Bank of America sees a recovery rally up to $US900.

4. “Bond King” Jeffrey Gundlach says Bitcoin is in bubble territory.This is what he said about the recent volatility.

5. Warren Buffett’s favourite market indicator is “sounding the alarm”.This is what the famous investor looks at to judge how fairly valued the stock market is.

6. When the crypto and the SPACs crazes meet.Digital asset platform Bakkt will go public via a blank-check vehicle.

7. Earnings expected:No major companies are reporting earnings.

8. On the data docket:Coming up are a 10-year note auction, monthly JOLTS job data and the consumer price index.

9. Goldman Sachs says you should seek out companies that offer strong sales growth in 2021. The firm recommends 29 stocks to buy for that sort of explosive top-line expansion.

10. An ETF expert breaks down his top 5 predictions for the industry in 2021. His analysis includes 4 funds that are among the best to buy, and why ARK Invest won’t be able to repeat its dominance.

