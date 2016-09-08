The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

Andy Murray was undone at the U.S. Open by a “gong” sound. Murray seemingly had his quarterfinal match in control, up two sets to one and one point away from going up a break in the fourth set. Then, in the middle of a point, a sound system at Arthur Ashe Court malfunctioned and made a loud gong-like sound. The umpire stopped play and order the point replayed. Murray seemed to lose his cool with announcers speculating that he then purposely lost the replayed point just to make a point with the umpire. He lost that game and then the next six games. He eventually lost the match (read more here).





Serena Williams isn’t fair. Serena needed three sets to beat Simona Halep, but only after Halep started playing perfect tennis in the second set, forcing Serena to work a little bit. But for most of the match, Williams controlled the rallies. She used 120 mph serves and constantly bombed powerful strokes deep near the line. But then she does something like this, where she follows those power shots with a perfect drop shot. This isn’t fair. It is like Aroldis Chapman throwing a bunch of 104 mph fastballs and then unleashing a perfect changeup with two strikes.





Keon Broxton saves game with incredible catch. For a moment, it looked like Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs had tied the game in the ninth inning with a 1-out home run. Instead, Broxton raced to the wall and robbed Rizzo of a home run. The Brewers went on to win 2-1.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.