The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday:

The future of American soccer made his debut and it was a good one. 17-year-old Christian Pulisic became the youngest player to ever start a World Cup qualifier for the U.S., facing Trinidad & Tabago on Tuesday. The expectations are so high for Pulisic, that he wore No. 10, and he didn’t disappoint. He just missed one goal when he hit both posts. But later picked up his first assist (and should have had another) when he set up veteran Jozy Altidore for his 16th career World Cup qualifying goal, an American record. The U.S. won 4-0.

The Yankees tried hard to blow a game but Brett Gardner picked up the save. Dellin Betances nearly blew a 7-4 ninth-inning lead when he gave up 2 runs, recorded just one out, and left with the bases loaded. Blake Parker came in to put out the fire and got one strikeout. But then he gave up what looked like it was going to be a bases-clearing double. Instead, Gardner went back to the wall, leaped and made the grab at the top of the padding.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Stephen Curry just can’t catch a break now. Curry went from back-to-back MVPs and one win away from repeating as an NBA champion. Then, in a span of four months, his Warriors blew a 3-1 lead to the Cavs and Curry is in Taiwan getting his last-season 3-point shot blocked by a 17-year-old. The latter happened during Curry’s Under Armour tour of Asia and the blocker was Gian Mamuyac, a member of the Phillipines’ under-18 national team.

This was the @mamuinthesea block on @StephenCurry30 that earned him his MVP merch. pic.twitter.com/3c46y93DNW

— SLAM PH (@SLAMonlineph) September 6, 2016





