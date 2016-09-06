The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday:

Florida State overcomes ugly first half including this weird Dalvin Cook fumble. Florida State looked to be in real trouble, trailing 28-6 late in the first half and generally looking like anything but a championship contender. But a late first-half touchdown and whatever Jimbo Fisher said to them at halftime led to a second-half surge. If that had not happened, we would be looking back at this play much differently. Cook was on his way to scoring an easy touchdown when he tried to shift the ball to his right hand and instead fumbled the ball out of bounds. FSU was then held to a field goal.





Texas is back and they are doing it with two quarterbacks. In one of the most exciting games of the weekend, Texas beat Notre Dame in double overtime and seemingly announced their return to the top of the college football mountain. The key was the quarterback play, including that of true freshman Shane Buechele who looked like a veteran right from the start. Texas also used backup Tyrone Swoopes, who only threw one pass, but ran the ball 13 times. On the first drive of his career, Bouchele unleashed a gorgeous deep touchdown pass. On the last drive of the game, Swoopes ran the ball in for the game-winning touchdown.





Colin Kaepernick’s stance is spreading. On Sunday, Megan Rapinoe, one of the stars of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, kneeled during the national anthem prior to a game with her professional club, the Seattle Reign. The move was significant because Rapinoe became the first major athlete outside of the NFL and the first white athlete to protest the national anthem (read more here).

This is U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe joining Colin Kaepernick and kneeling during the national anthem yesterday. pic.twitter.com/LQfirSaaNs

— Jessie Karangu (@JMKTV) September 5, 2016

