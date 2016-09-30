The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday:

Cardinals pick up a huge win in controversial fashion. With the Cardinals and Reds tied 3-3 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and a runner on first, Yadier Molina seemingly hit a ground-rule double that should have given the Cards runners on second and third. But the umpires didn’t see the ball go over the wall and hit an advertising sign behind the wall. Matt Carpenter scored all the way from first and it was game over. Even though everybody watching — minus the umpires — seemed to know it was a ground-rule double, the Reds waited too long to challenge the call. By the time Reds manager Bryan Price came out to challenge, the umpires were gone and it was game over (read more here).

Canada wins World Cup of Hockey with short-handed goal in final minute. Team Canada and Team Europe were tied 1-1 in the final minute of Game 2. Europe had a power play and seemingly had a good shot to even the best-of-three series at 1-1. But then Team Canada’s top players struck. Just two minutes after Patrice Bergeron evened the game at 1-1, Brad Marchand finished off Europe with his tournament-best fifth goal and it came short-handed.

Ryder Cup heckler owns Team Europe. Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson were having trouble making a 12-foot putt during a practice round at the Ryder Cup. They missed six times between the two of them. That’s when a fan announced that even he could make the putt. So Justin Rose challenged the heckler: make the putt and Rose would give him $100. The heckler made the putt. The Ryder Cup hasn’t even started yet and Team USA already has a symbolic 1-0 lead (read more here).

