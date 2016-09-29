The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

Mark Teixeira walk-off grand slam. Teixeira’s 409th home run of his career was a grand slam, walk-off home run. It was his first career walk-off home run in the regular season, and it was a grand slam and it came against the Red Sox. After the game, Tex, who is retiring after the season said, “I hope this was my last home run. I really do. That was incredible. These fans. I love you guys.” That’s pretty powerful.

Tim Tebow had a perfect start to his career. Tebow stepped to the plate for his first career at bat in an instructional league game for the Mets. What happened next was nothing short of storybook. On the very first pitch, Tebow, a left-handed bat, took a left-handed pitcher deep to the opposite field. Home run. There is just something about Tebow. He shouldn’t be good at anything (at a pro level) and yet, when the games count, he is great at everything.

Moussa Dembele knows how to start fast with a gorgeous goal. Celtic lost their opening match of group play in the Champions League 7-0 to Barcelona. But they rebounded nicely, nearly beating Manchester United before settling for a 3-3 draw. Celtic striker Moussa Dembele got the scoring started early with a goal in the third minute for a 1-0 lead. He then gave Celtic a 3-2 lead even earlier in the second half, with this beautiful over the shoulder goal in the second minute of the second half.





The Michael Phelps mic-drop bonus. At one point in Phelps first retirement, it looked like he was going to give professional golf a shot. That never happened, but Phelps still loves to play and Wednesday he participated in the Ryder Cup pro-am. As Phelps was walking to the first tee, a fan asked what he was going to use for ball markers on the greens. Phelps had the perfect answer: “gold medals.”





