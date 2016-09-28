The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday:

Team Canada takes a 1-0 lead in the World Cup with an assist from Sidney Crosby. Team Canada’s top line of Crosby, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, scored twice in Game 1 of the World Cup of Hockey final and have now combined for 22 points in five games. The trio helped clinch Game 1 in the third period when Crosby avoided two defensemen behind the net and found Bergeron all alone in front of the net for the goal.





A big goal for Monaco from an unlikely source in the Champions League. Monaco trailed Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the final minute of added time when a center back saved the day. Kamil Glik saw an opportunity with the ball bouncing free at the top of the box. He loaded up his right leg and delivered a rocket to the back of the net. The keeper never had a chance.





Proposing is easier if you don’t lose the ring. It seems like most people don’t like stadium proposals and yet fans continue to pay Major League Baseball teams — yes, you have to pay for the privilege — for the opportunity to take a very personal moment and share it with thousands of your closest “friends.” Well, one fan added a twist to the bizarre ritual on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium when he went to propose and couldn’t find the ring. The entire section got involved and eventually there was a happy ending.

