The 3 José Fernández tributes from the Miami Marlins game everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday:

The Marlins and Mets hugged it out in honour of José Fernández. The Marlins played their first game since the death of Fernández. The team announced that they would retire Fernández’ No. 16. However, before that, all Marlins players wore a Fernández jersey during this game. During

a pregame ceremony, the players paused as “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” was played on a single trumpet. Afterwards, the Mets came out of their dugout and greeted the Marlins on the field. Players from both teams hugged in a touching moment.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Dee Gordon hit a home run in the Marlins’ first at bat and broke down rounding the bases. In the first at bat of the game for the Marlins, Gordon started his at bat by batting right handed and imitating Fernández’ swing. Gordon then turned around to the left side and hit his first home run of the season. He broke down in tears which was just the start of what was an amazing moment. When Gordon returned to the dugout, there were tears and hugs everywhere.

Your browser does not support iframes.



After the game, the Marlins honored Fernández one more time. The Marlins won the game 7-3. After the game, the Marlins players formed a circle around the mound. Then, before leaving, every player left their cap on the mound.

Your browser does not support iframes.



