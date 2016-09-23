The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday:

Jacoby Brissett did something Tom Brady has never done. With Brady suspended and Jimmy Garoppolo injured, the Patriots started Brissett, their rookie and third-string quarterback. His numbers passing were a very conservative 11-19 for 103 yards. But he did give the Patriots an early 10-0 with a 27-yard bootleg touchdown. This run is five yards longer than any run of the 504 rushes in Brady’s career (Brady’s career-long is 22 yards). The Patriots went on to win 27-0.





Asdrubal Cabrera saved the Mets with a dramatic home run. It looked like the Mets were going to blow it again. After Lucas Duda missed a walk-off home run for the Mets in the bottom of the 10th inning, they gave up two runs in the top of the 11th. It looked like the Mets were on their way to their fourth straight loss, all to the lowly Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. Instead, Cabrera launched a no-doubt, 3-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th for the win.

Vin Scully calls Chase Utley’s behind-the-back flip. The era of Vin Scully telling us bedtime stories most night during the summer is sadly coming to an end. So here is a call from last night where Utley misplays a groundball, but recovers in time to make a no-look, behind-the-back flip to first base for the out.

