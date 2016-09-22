The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

Yoenis Cespedes of a game-winning home run. With the Mets trailing 4-3 with 2 outs in the bottom of the ninth and with 2 runners on base, it looked like Cespedes had won the game with a home run. Instead, Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte went over the wall and robbed Cespedes of a walk-off home run. The Mets have now lost three in a row, all to the Braves.

Your browser does not support iframes.



The Sanchino! Gary Sanchez has done it again, and again. Sanchez hit two more home runs, the 18th and 19th of his career. The second home run set an MLB record for fastest player to hit 19 career home runs, with Sanchez doing it in his 45th career game.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Nathan MacKinnon’s gorgeous goal saves Team North America. The 23-and-under kids that make up Team North America needed a win over Sweden to stay alive for a shot to reach the knockout semifinals. They got that win in a wild overtime that ended with this slick goal from MacKinnon (read more here).



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.