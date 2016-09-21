The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday:

Gary “Don’t Call Me Kevin Maas” Sanchez did it again. Twenty-six years after rookie Kevin Maas created a buzz among Yankees fans with 21 home runs in less than half a season, rookie Gary Sanchez is hitting home runs at a similar clip. On Tuesday, Sanchez hit his 17th home run in just his 44th game. This was a big one, breaking a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning, giving the Yankees a 5-2 lead on the way to a 5-3 win.

Your browser does not support iframes.



What a catch! Rangers pitcher Nick Martinez helped himself get out of a jam in the fifth inning against the Angels when he made a slick, behind-the-back catch, robbing Andrelton Simmons of a basehit. The Angels would have had runners on first and third with no outs in a 1-run game. Instead, Martinez got out of the inning without allowing any runs and the Rangers won 5-4.





Granit Xhaka likes to score goals from far away. For the second time in a week, Arsenal’s newest ~$40 million transfer, Granit Xhaka, scored a brilliant long-range shot from outside the box. This goal from the Swiss national came in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup, a tournament for England’s top four divisions.





