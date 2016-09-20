The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday:

Madison Bumgarner and Yasiel Puig nearly come to blows again. Bumgarner and Puig, who have a history of nearly inciting brawls against each other, had another incident on Monday and it may have cost the Giants a win. At the end of the seventh inning, with the Giants up 1-0, Bumgarner got Puig to groundout and then yelled in Puig’s direction. Puig yelled back and the benches cleared with Bumgarner livid. Things settled down, but manager Bruce Bochy pulled Bumgarner from the game with just 97 pitches thrown and just one hit allowed. The Dodgers then rallied in the bottom of the ninth for a 2-1 win. After the game, when asked why he pulled Bumgarner, Bochy simply said, that he and Bumgarner talked about it.

Giancarlo Stanton ends home run drought in a big way. Stanton hit his first home run since coming off the disabled list and his first home run since the middle of August. He got his money’s worth. Stanton launched a no-doubter that was measured at 448 feet. The ball landed behind a concession stand on the left field concourse.

Connor McDavid had a beautiful assist in the World Cup. Among the teams playing in the World Cup of Hockey is an under-23 team of players from North America. This group includes star 19-year-old Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers. Team North America lost to Russia 4-3, but the North Americans scored one goal on this beautiful assist from McDavid. This is the view from ref cam.

Ref cam of McDavid — > Matthews is mesmerising pic.twitter.com/MZMfpj3S1p

