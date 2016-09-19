The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Monday:

The Patriots lose another quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo was having himself a hell of game and a hell of a season until he took a hit on a scramble and hurt his throwing shoulder. While Garoppolo might only miss one game, the Patriots are now down to the third-string quarterback for their upcoming Thursday night game. On the plus-side, the worst the Pats will be without Tom Brady is 2-2 which is about all Pats fans were hoping for before the season.





Leonard Fournette ruined a defender’s weekend. Fournette, the Heisman favourite before the season started, was a bit mum to start the season. But then Saturday happened. Fournette rushed for 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Mississippi State. He also shoved one defender into the ground as if he was trying to bury him. This is cruel and unusual.





Ohio State’s Noah Brown made the catch of the year. There is still a lot of season to play and yet we have probably already seen the catch of the year in college football. That’s because Noah Brown wen behind a defender’s back to score a touchdown (read more here).





