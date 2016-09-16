The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday:

The NFL has already changed how they handle potential head injuries with quarterbacks. In what is probably a first for the NFL, Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor was told by the referee that he had to leave the game to be examined for a concussion despite no obvious sign of a head injury. Taylor was sandwiched between several Jets players on a scramble. His head does briefly appear to slump a bit while on the ground. However, he popped right back up and went to the huddle (read more here).







For once, the Yankees-Red Sox series is already living up to the hype. In a game with tons of playoff implications in the American League, the Red Sox overcame a 3-run deficit in the ninth inning and beat the Yankees 7-5. After scoring two runs to pull within one, Hanley Ramirez hit a 2-out, 3-run, walk-off home run for the win.

Crazy fumble sends ball all over the field. No. 6 Houston beat Cincinnati 40-16, thanks to four fourth-quarter touchdowns. But before that, it was a struggle, a struggle that reached its peak at the end of the first half. With Houston up 10-7, they tried a double-reverse, that is eventually fumbled. Amazingly, the ball never goes out of bounds and Cincy returns the ball into field-goal range for a kick that tied the game heading into halftime.





