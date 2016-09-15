The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic free kick helped win Champions League match. Real Madrid beat Portuguese side Sporting CP 2-1 and Ronaldo played a huge roll, of course. Down 1-0 in the 89th minute, Ronaldo curled a free kick into the upper-corner to level the match. Alvaro Morata later won the match with a goal in added time.





This is one of the reasons Mike Trout is going to finish second in the MVP voting again. In four MLB seasons prior to this year, Trour has won the MVP once and finished second three times. He is probably going to finish second again this year thanks to 27 home runs, 25 stolen bases, a league-leading .434 OBP, and defence like this. Of course, the real reason Trout is going to finish second is because voters refuse to give the award to the best player in baseball if he plays for a team with a losing record.





College golfer drains putt in darkness with a little help. During the second round of The Rod Myers Invitational at Duke University’s Golf Club on Saturday (the first round had been played earlier in the day), the final group rushed to complete their round before darkness. Two of the golfers opted to wait until Sunday morning to attempt their putts. But Ben Corfee of UC Davis was close enough to the hole that he decided to give it a shot, according to GolfWeek. That’s when everybody else sprung to action, digging out their cell phones and lighting the way. Corfee made the putt.

One heck of a putt last night ! pic.twitter.com/wNPwig2nx7

— UC Davis Mens Golf (@UCD_MensGolf) September 11, 2016

