The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Luis Suarez put the exclamation point on Barcelona’s win. There were about three or four goals from this match we could have used here. That’s right, Barça beat Celtic 7-0 in the Champions League. But we go with the final goal, a beauty by Suarez in the 75th minute that made it 6-0.





Rugby kid goes full beast mode. Should rugby leagues in Australia have weight limits? That will certainly be a topic now that this video of 9-year-old Meaalofa Te’o in an Australian youth tournament is going viral. Te’o repeatedly runs over, knocks down, and stiff arms opponents with easy as other kids going flying (via Veitchy on Sport).

Adrian Beltre hit a home run off of one knee. The Rangers improved their record versus the second-place Astros this season to a whopping 15-3 with yet another 1-run win on Tuesday night. The Rangers are now a mind-blowing 33-10 in 1-run games. The latest came with the help of Beltre’s 30th home run of the season and it came off of one knee.

