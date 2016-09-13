The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday:

DeAngelo Williams looked like he was playing Madden in Rookie mode. The Steelers easily beat the Redskins on Monday night, 38-16. The star of the game was Williams, who rushed for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns. He was also helped by some shaky tackling techniques by Washington, such as on this touchdown run where the defenders look more like bullfighting matadors.





The Steelers seemed to get all the bounces. Things were going so well that their receivers were catching touchdown passes that bounced off of other players. It is unclear exactly who this pass was intended for. Interestingly, it might have been Eli Rogers, but the ball bounced off Sammie Coates first before being caught by Rogers.





David Ortiz ties Mickey Mantle. Big Papi is still good at hitting baseballs really far. On Monday he hit another home run in the Red Sox’ 12-2 win over the Orioles. It was the 33rd of the year and No. 536 in his career, tying Mickey Mantle for 17th on the all-time list.





