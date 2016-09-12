The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Monday:

Aaron Rodgers is still really good at football. Rodgers is the best quarterback in the NFL and he proved it once again on Sunday with a throw that is difficult to explain. Rodgers was being pulled down by a lineman when he threw the ball 35 yards in the air for a touchdown. But it isn’t even that he threw the ball that far. He threw the ball on an absolute rope, with zip. It was a pass he couldn’t step into and it was perfect. Amazing (read more here).





The NFL is once again cracking down on excessive celebrations and it is a bummer. On several occasions on Sunday, NFL officials flagged teams for celebrating. But this was different that before. Teams were being flagged for “choreographed celebrations,” a situation where two or more players execute a dance or celebration that appears to have been planned ahead of time. It also appears that players and teams have been caught completely off guard by this new emphasis on an old rule (read more here).





Oklahoma State got screwed big time. The Cowboys lost on a last-second Hail Mary. The only problem is that it should have never happened. Central Michigan was incorrectly awarded an extra untimed down after Oklahoma State committed a foul. The officiating crew has since been suspended, but that is little comfort for Oklahoma State fans at this point (read more here).





The great-catch bonus. Yoenis Cespedes hit a grand slam in the New York Mets’ 10-3 win over the Braves on Sunday. But the best part was the one-handed, bare-handed catch made by what appears to be a Turner Field employee. Sign him up!

Your browser does not support iframes.



