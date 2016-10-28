The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday:

Dwyane Wade made a huge shot and then did a boo-boo. Wade made his debut with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, scoring 22 points and making a huge three-pointer in the final 30 seconds. Wade made four threes on the night, his most in a game in nearly four years. It was a good sign for a team that is not build to stretch the defence and open the floor. But all of that might get lost today because of what happened after the shot. Wade did a throat slash, something the NBA outlawed four years before Wade entered the league, in 1999. It would seem Wade is going to be hearing from the league office.





Marcus Mariota does it all. The Titans beat the Jaguars on Thursday night 36-22 in a game that was not that close. It was 33-8 in the fourth quarter. Mariota looked good, going 18-22 for 270 yards, a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions. He even threw a block on a touchdown run by DeMarco Murray when Murray changed direction. Well, it was more like Mariota just got in the way of a defender, but it certainly helped. Also, just ignore the brutal hold by the Titans left tackle when Murray goes outside, because the refs did.





Blake Bortles struggled in those awful Colour Rush uniforms. Bortles final numbers looked good, going 33-54 for 337 yards, 3 touchdowns, and no interceptions, but that doesn’t even begin to tell the story. Of those 337 yards, more than half of the yards (196) and two of the touchdowns came in the fourth quarter when the game was already over. ESPN’s “SportsCenter” put together a 20-second clip that is much more representative of just how bad things really were in the first three quarters and it was really bad.





