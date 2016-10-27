The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

Kyle Schwarber has already had a big impact on the World Series. Schwarber was activated for the World Series after having not played since tearing two ligaments in his knee in April. With the benefit of being able to DH in the American League ballpark, Schwawrber had a pair of RBI singles, including one that put the Cubs up 2-0 in a game they would win 5-1.

Philadelphia 76ers fan salutes Russell Westbrook. The Oklahoma City Thunder played their first game since the departure of Kevin Durant, beating the 76ers 103-76 in a game that the Thunder surprisingly struggled in. Along the way, Westbrook got fouled on a fast break and yelled in the direction of the Philadelphia fans. One fan in an Allen Iverson jersey took exception to Westbrook with a middle-finger salute, something Westbrook did not appreciate.





Jonas Valanciunas announced the return of the NBA season with authority. It can’t be easy to dunk over the 7-foot-3 Boban Marjanović, but that’s what happened in the Pistons-Raptors game when Valunciunas went strong to the hole. The Raptors won 109-91.





The soccer-gum-juggle bonus. German footballer Felix Passlack would probably be good at Hacky Sack.





