The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

The Indians escape a pair of jams to survive Game 1 of the World Series. The Indians won Game 1 of the World Series 6-0, but the game was a little closer than that. In the seventh inning, the game was 3-0, the Cubs had a runner on, and Super Reliever Andrew Miller came in. But while he was untouchable in the National League Championship Series, Miller was a little shaky in Game 1. The Cubs got the bases loaded with no outs. But Miller got out of it with a bloop fly ball and a pair of strikeouts. The Cubs then got the tying run to the plate in the eighth inning before Miller got Kyle Schwarber to strike out and end that jam. Here is the seventh inning Houdini act.

The Spurs sent a big opening-night message to the Warriors and the rest of the NBA world. It was just one game, but the Spurs blew out the Warriors 129-100 on opening night and they did it in Oakland. It is a reminder that the Warriors are going to have some growing pains and an even better reminder that the Spurs are still pretty good at basketball. The Spurs were especially dominant on defence. Just watch this one stretch in the third quarter where the Warriors had trouble holding on to the ball.





LeBron James opened the season with an MVP performance. There is a lot of speculation that LeBron, at age 31, will take his foot off the gas a bit this regular season and save his energy for the playoffs. But keep in mind that LeBron has four MVP awards, one behind both Michael Jordan and Bill Russell. You think he would like to get a fifth? On opening night against the Knicks, LeBron had an easy triple-double, scoring 19 points with 11 rebounds and 14 assists as the Cavs blew out the Knicks 117-88.





The Craig Sager-tribute bonus. During the Spurs-Warriors game, Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr wore special ties in honour of Sager who is still fighting cancer and unable to work the sidelines during NBA games for TNT. The ties are based on the colourful suit Sager wore during the ESPYs earlier this year. Even David Aldridge, who was working the sideline for TNT on opening night, got in on the action (read more here).

