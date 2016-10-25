The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday:

The Broncos defence won another game for the offence. Trevor Siemian was good enough, going 14-25, for 157 yards and a touchdown pass. C.J. Anderson added 107 yards and a touchdown on the ground. But it was the defence that won the game when the Texans, down just five points, were driving in the third quarter. Safety Darian Stewart laid a perfect hit on Alfred Blue, forcing the first turnover of the game. The Broncos would go down and score a touchdown to make it 21-9, eventually winning 27-9.





Brock Osweiler was pretty underwhelming in his return to Denver. Playing in his first game against the Broncos since spurning them in free agency and signing a $72 million contract with the Texans, Osweiler was pretty ho-hum. He was 22-41 for just 131 yards, which translates to an awful 3.2 yards per attempt. He completed just three passes of at least 10 yards and none that went longer than 13 yards. And of those, two of them came in the final seven minutes when the game was already decided. In fact, the longest pass was 13 yards and even then, Osweiler needed the receiver to add six yards after the catch for that to happen.





Randy Moss showed the kickers how to do it. One night after the awful “Sunday Night Football” game in which the Seahawks and Cardinals kickers combined to miss three field goals, including two potential game-winning chip-shots in overtime, Moss showed that it is not as hard as they made it look. Moss, in dress clothes and flat-toed dress shoes, kicked some field goals with relative ease and then did a dance.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.