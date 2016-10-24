The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Monday:

The Seahawks and Cardinals miss field goals and end in a much-deserved 6-6 tie. The NFL had not seen a 6-6 tie since 1972, but that is what they got in their “Sunday Night Football” matchup and both teams deserved it. The teams could not score a touchdown in five quarters of football and combined to miss three field goals. The first miss came when the Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner made a controversial play when he leaped over the center and blocked a field goal attempt. He did kick the center on the way over, but did not use the center to help propel the leap and he did not land on a player, so it was deemed legal. Later, the two teams both missed short, game-winning field goal attempts in the final minutes of overtime.







The Atlanta Falcons took a huge gamble in OT and failed. The Falcons were in overtime against the Chargers when they chose to go for it on fourth-and-one from their own 45-yard line. They didn’t make it. The Chargers then easily moved into field goal range and made a game-winning field goal.





A.J. Green juggled a Hail Mary to himself for a touchdown. The Bengals were able to stretch a 14-10 lead to 21-10 on the final play of the first half against the Browns when A.J. Green somehow came down with this Hail Mary. The Bengals went on to win 31-17.





