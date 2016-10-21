The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday:

BYU ran possibly the worst fake punt in the history of fake punts. BYU trailed Boise State 14-10 early in the second quarter when it faced a fourth-and-19 from its own 5-yard line. The Cougars inexplicably tried a fake punt. On top of that, their fake was just to have the punter try to run through the defensive line. Yes, fake punts are most effective when they are a surprise, but you also have to have some expectation for success. The BYU punter didn’t even make it back to the line of scrimmage, losing 3 yards on the play and giving the ball to Boise State at the 2-yard line. Boise State went on to win, 28-27.



“This is for Pat.” The Los Angeles Sparks won their first WNBA title in 14 years when the Minnesota Lynx failed to block out Nneka Ogwumike in the final seconds and she sneaked in to grab a missed shot and put back the winner. The Sparks won the series three games to two. It was also the first WNBA title of Candace Parker’s storied career. After the game, an emotional Parker, who played for the legendary Pat Summitt at Tennessee, could say only: “This is for Pat. This is for Pat.”



The Dodgers should have pitched around Addison Russell. In the sixth inning of Game 5, the Dodgers were tied with the Cubs, 1-1. Russell, who had homered in Game 4, was up with a runner on base and first base open. The Dodgers could have pitched around Russell. Instead, Joe Blanton hung an 0-1 slider up in the zone and Russell took it deep, giving the Cubs a 3-1 lead. They would go on to win 8-4 and take a 3-2 lead in the National League Championship Series.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.