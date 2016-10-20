The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

Adrian Gonzalez thrown out on controversial call. In the bottom of the second inning in Game 4, Jason Heyward threw out Gonzalez at home, to keep the score tied 0-0. A lot of people, including announcer Joe Buck, watched the replay and thought Gonzalez got his fingers on the plate just before the tag to the chin. However, after reviewing the play, the umpires upheld the out call. The question, as seen in the screengrab above, is whether or not the fingers are actually touching the plate or hovering just above (the tag came in the next frame). If you don’t have a horse in the race, it is tough to tell if he is safe or out, so upholding the call on the field was probably the right decision. The Cubs went on to win 10-2 and even the NLCS at two games apiece.

The Cleveland Indians are going to the World Series. The Indians had a 3-1 series lead and yet they looked like they were in a little bit of trouble with a rookie making just his second career start. But Ryan Merritt tossed 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing just 2 hits, before giving way to a dominant bullpen. Cleveland went on to win 3-0 and now the Indians will await the winner of the Cubs-Dodgers series.





No. 2 outdueled No. 1. The Toronto Maple Leafs faced the Winnipeg Jets which meant a match up of 18-year-old star rookies, No. 1 overall pick Auston Matthews from Arizona and No. 2 overall pick Patrik Laine from Finland. Laine won this duel as he scored a hat trick, including a beautiful turn-around wrist shot in front of the net, the game-tying goal with less than a minute to go, and the game-winner in overtime after Matthews was rejected on a breakaway. The second goal is especially fun as the entire Leafs defence slides to the middle of the ice, leaving Laine unchecked for the one-timer from distance.





World-class-goal bonus. Arsenal took down Ludogorets Razgrad 6-0 in the Champions League and the goal that got the scoring started is one to be seen. Alexis Sanchez stops on a dime, makes the defender slide right past, then he flicks the ball over the outstretched arms of the keeper to make it 1-0. What a beauty.

