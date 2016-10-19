The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday:

Josh Donaldson keeps the Blue Jays alive. The Blue Jays avoided elimination in the American League Championship Series with a 5-1 win in Game 5. Donaldson got the scoring started with a solo home run in the third inning. It was the first time Cleveland had trailed in the playoffs. Then, in the fifth inning with the Jays up 2-1, Donaldson saved a run with a diving stop to end the inning.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Kenley Jansen’s cutter was working in Game 3. The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series with a 6-0 win thanks to Rich Hill’s six shutout inning and Jansen getting the last four outs. Jansen had his devastating cutter working as evidenced by the utter destruction of Anthony Rizzo’s bat. This is a text-book cutter. It misses the sweet spot by about a foot.

Steven Stamkos sends game to overtime from an impossible angle. It is amazing to think that Stamkos is still just 26 years old, but the nine-year veteran who has twice led the NHL in goals, may just be entering his peak. The Lightning improved to 3-0 on the young season with a shutout win over the Florida Panthers, but the Bolts don’t even get to OT without this gorgeous goal from Stamkos with just five seconds left and from an angle that just makes you shake your head.

Stamkos sends it to OT on a game-tying goal with 5 seconds left pic.twitter.com/RqBSMFWPp1

— Stephanie (@myregularface) October 19, 2016

