The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Monday:

Clayton Kershaw survives the long fly ball by Javier Baez. After dominating the Cubs for six innings, Kershaw started to look weathered in the seventh inning. He gave up a lead-off walk before retiring the next two batters. That’s when manager Dave Roberts visited the mound and Kershaw seemingly talked him out of being pulled from the game. So when Javier Baez hit a deep fly ball to center field, it looked like a mistake. But the ball fell into the glove of Joc Pederson just before the warning track, and the Cubs’ biggest threat was vanquished (0:17 mark of this video).

Javier Baez kept the Cubs in it with a heads up double-play. The 2016 postseason has been a coming out party for Javier Baez and it was his play in the sixth inning that kept the Cubs close in Game 2. With one out and two runners on, Baez could have caught a soft liner hit right to him. Instead, he smartly allowed the ball to hit the ground first, and he turned it into an inning-ending double-play.

Seahawks beat the Falcons with some help from the officials. On a day when the Atlanta Falcons had already proved themselves a legit contender in the NFC, they actually had a shot to win a game at the end, on the road, in Seattle. But on fourth down in the final two minutes, a deep pass to Julio Jones was not called pass interference even though it seemed pretty clear that Richard Sherman interfered on the play. Tough break, but the Falcons are the real deal.





The Odell Beckham Jr. Bonus. In one play at the end of the Giants’ win over the Ravens, we saw everything that is both great and bad and weird about Beckham. It starts when he breaks free when two defenders collide and he scores a go-ahead touchdown with less than 90 seconds to go. Then he takes his helmet off in the end zone, drawing a 15-yard penalty and giving the Ravens free yards on the ensuing kickoff when they are trying to win the game. Finally, Beckham proposes to a kicking net and is happy when it says yes. So weird.





