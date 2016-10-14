The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday:

Clayton Kershaw — yes, that Clayton Kershaw — saved the day for the Dodgers. The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the NLCS to face the Chicago Cubs after winning a wild Game 5 in the NLDS against the Washington Nationals. With closer Kenley Jansen coming into the game in the seventh inning and throwing 52 pitches, manager Dave Roberts turned to Kershaw to get the final two outs. This came just two days after throwing 110 pitches in Game 4. But Kershaw got Daniel Murphy to pop up and then he got Wilmer Difo on a nasty breaking ball in the dirt for the win (read more here).

Nooooooooooooooo! In a move that must have left even Dodgers fans shaking their heads, Nationals third base coach Bob Henley inexplicably sent Jayson Werth home on a ball hit into the left-field corner with two outs in the sixth inning. Werth was just rounding third base when the relay throw was approaching the infield. He was out by a mile in a game that the Nationals would lose by one.

The Chargers beat the Broncos, but of course they made it interesting at the end. The Chargers led the Broncos 21-3 in the fourth quarter. But this is the Chargers and they don’t make anything easy in the fourth quarter. After Denver scored one touchdown, they were driving for another with less than four minutes to go when Demaryius Thomas fumbled the ball on a big hit inside the Chargers’ 30-yard line. It turned out to be huge as the Chargers would eventually hold on to win by eight, 21-13.





The Joel Embiid bonus. There is a part of us that just expects Embiid to get hurt before the regular season starts — *knock on wood* — but so far Embiid has been healthy and he is already showing glimpses of the potential that made him the third pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. It’s time to start getting excited, folks.





The Von-Miller-is-savage bonus. The Broncos lost to the Chargers, but before the game, it was Miller trolling a couple of Chargers fans. That’s harsh!





