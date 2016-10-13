The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

Auston Matthews scored four goals in NHL debut. In June, 19-year-old Auston Matthews was the first pick in the NHL Draft. On Wednesday he made his NHL Debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs and he made it a memorable one. He had a hat trick in the first 22 minutes of his career. He finished with four goals. The Maple Leafs lost in overtime. But suddenly there is a lot of hope for a franchise that has one playoff appearance in last 11 seasons and hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since 1967. He are the first three goals, but it is the second one that has the hockey world buzzing (read more here).





Don’t forget about Connor McDavid. The No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft is still 19 years old also and is already in his second season and already wearing a captain’s C. When told about Matthews’ four goals, McDavid joked that he only touched the puck four times in his debut. Not to be outdone, McDavid had two goals and an assist in the Oilers’ 7-4 win over Calgary, including this gorgeous penalty shot.

Nick Kyrgios is doing Nick Kyrgios things again. Nothing the Knucklehead of Tennis does should surprise us anymore and yet Kyrgios’ performance at the Shanghai Masters has left the tennis world shaking its collective heads again. Coming just one week after winning the biggest event of his career at the Japan Open, the Australian just seemed to give up on a match, got into an argument with a fan, and even asked the chair umpire if he could just go home. Kyrgios was literally just lobbing in serves and walking off the court when the shot was returned (read and see more here).

What is Nick Kyrgios doing.. pic.twitter.com/UAdmcmpkwU

