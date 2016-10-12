The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday:

Cubs eliminate the Giants with huge ninth-inning rally. Once again, the Giants bullpen proved to be their Achilles’ heel. Matt Moore was cruising, allowing just two runs in eight innings. But he had thrown 120 pitches and was pulled with a three-run lead. The Giants’ bullpen needed just three outs to force a Game 5. Instead, they gave up four runs and it happened very quickly. The first six batters in the ninth inning for the Cubs combined for four hits, a walk, and a fielder’s choice that came with a throwing error.

Chase Utley forces a Game 5 with some slick glovework. The Dodgers blew a 3-run lead in the seventh inning when Clayton Kershaw loaded the bases and then was pulled. The bullpen then allowed all three runners to score. But Utley saved the day and the season with an RBI-single in the eighth to retake the lead and then ended the game with a diving glove flip on a grounder by Bryce Harper.

Tim Tebow made his Arizona Fall League debut. Tebow took the next step in his baseball career, playing his first game in the Arizona Fall League, a league for advanced minor leaguers who are still in the early stages of their pro careers. Tebow went 0-3 at the plate and had one memorable play in left field where he crashed into the wall chasing a fly ball.





