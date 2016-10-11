The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday:

Oh, thank goodness, Robert Aguayo made one. All eyes were on Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Roberto Aguayo. It wasn’t his fault he was drafted in the second round. But that pressure is now on his shoulders and he has struggled with it. He was just 1-3 on field goals to start the season and was 2-4 in the first 59 minutes of the Monday night game against the Carolina Panthers. But with the score tied 14-14 and one play to go, Aguayo calmly drilled a game-winning field goal right down the middle. Whew.





Conor Gillaspie did it again. After hitting a go-ahead, three-run home run in the ninth inning of the NL Wild Card game, Gillaspie found himself in another situation with the Giants’ season on the line. The Giants were down to their final five outs, trailing by one, and facing the most intimidating closer in the game, Aroldis Chapman. But with two runners on, Gillaspie turned on a 102 mph fastball and hit a two-run triple to right-center to give the Giants the lead. The Cubs did tie the game later, but the Giants never trailed again and won it in the 13th inning.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Big Papi says goodbye to the Fenway Faithful. The Red Sox were swept out of the playoffs by the Indians on Monday night and that meant the end of David Ortiz’ career. He walked in his final at bat and was taken out for a pinch runner. After the fans chanted “Thank you, Papi,” Ortiz came back out to the field to acknowledge the fans one final time as a player.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.