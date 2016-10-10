The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday:

The Blue Jays advance to the ALCS in walk-off fashion. Toronto became the first team to advance to the League Championship Series with a walk-off win in the tenth inning and this one had to be sweet for Jays fans. The winning run scored when Rougned Odor, who famously punched Jose Bautista in the face during an altercation earlier this season, threw wide to first base. Josh Donaldson hustled home and it was game over (read more here).

Your browser does not support iframes.



Tom Brady is back. Heading into Brady’s first game back from his Deflategate suspension, there were two trains of thought. Brady would either be 1) rusty; or 2) ready to go scorched Earth on the entire NFL. It is just one game and it is just the Browns, but early indications are that we are going to get scorched-Earth Brady. He went 28-40 for 406 yards and three touchdowns. For most of the game Brady picked the Browns apart with precise short passes. But he did go deep a few times and his touch and arm strength look as good as ever. What rust?





Andrew Hawkins brilliantly mocks the NFL’s celebration rule. Many have complained that the NFL is trying to take the fun out of the game by cracking down even more on celebrations. It is as if the league would prefer the players just be a bunch of emotionless robots. Well, that’s exactly what Hawkins gave the NFL with his touchdown celebration against the Patriots (read more here).





The Odell Beckham Jr.-makes-up-with-the-kicking-net bonus. Two weeks after Beckham got into a fight with a kicking net on the sideline — a fight that the net won — Beckham celebrated a late touchdown against the Packers by kissing the net. The Giants came up short, losing 23-16, but hopefully OBJ found some good karma in the loss.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.