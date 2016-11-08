The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday:

Stephen Curry sets the NBA record with 13 three-pointers in one game. The Golden State Warriors beat the winless New Orleans Pelicans 116-106. While the game in Oakland was closer than expected, it allowed Curry to stay in the game until the end and have his first great game of the 2016-17 season. Curry finished with 46 points, including an NBA record 13 three-pointers made on 17 attempts. Just another night of Curry being Curry. Here is the record-breaking three.





Refs blow miss obvious call against Seahawks that hurt the Bills big time. At the end of the first half of the “Monday Night Football” game, the officials called Richard Sherman for being offside but did not flag him for a late hit on the kicker as the Bills were attempting a field goal. That was just the start of a weird sequence in which the Bills ultimately missed a field goal (you can read the entire run down here). It proved to be huge as the Bills trailed by six in the final minute. Instead of being able to attempt a game-tying field goal they needed a touchdown and came up short in the red zone.





This is why everybody is excited about Joel Embiid. Embiid is still only playing 22 minutes per game, but that limited action has given us plenty of glimpses of the greatness that is to come. The latest is a play in which the 7-foot-0 center brings the ball across mid-court, uses both hands on the dribble to get close to the basket, and then unleashes an unstoppable and perfectly executed “dream shake,” the move made famous by Hakeem Olajuwon (Vine via Alex Kennedy).





