The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Monday:

The Pittsburgh Steelers failed during onside kick. The Steelers got Ben Roethlisberger back but still had a rough Sunday. Their first 11 drives included ten punts and an interception. Then, after starting to get the offence rolling in the fourth quarter, they needed an onside kick with less than a minute to go for a chance to force overtime. Instead they got Chris Boswell hilariously trying to do some trickery, better known in soccer as a “rabona.” It didn’t work (read more here).





The Philadelphia Eagles failed on fourth downs. The Eagles lost to the New York Giants by five points, 28-23, a score that is even harder to swallow when one considers that Eagles coach Doug Pederson twice passed on field goals in the first half, choosing instead to go for it on fourth downs. Both times the Eagles were stopped. And by NFL standards, both field goals would have been chip shots of 41 and 32 yards.





The Minnesota Vikings failed at tackling with the game on the line. The Detroit Lions beat the Vikings in overtime. It was the Vikings’ third-straight loss after starting the season 5-0. Golden Tate scored the game-winning touchdown. While many will focus on the toe-tapping on the sideline by Tate and his wacky dive into the end zone, let’s not ignore just how awful the tackling was by the Vikings defenders as two players completely whiff on chances to stop Tate after he catches the ball.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.