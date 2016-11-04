The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday:

Kevin Durant went off on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Golden State Warriors faced the Thunder for the first time since Durant switched sides in free agency. This also meant the first match up of Durant versus Russell Westbrook. In the end, neither match up was much of a contest. The Warriors won 122-96 on the power of a 37-11 second quarter. On top of that, Westbrook scored just 20 points on 4-15 shooting. Meanwhile, Durant had 39, including 29 in the first half. Of those 29 first-half points, Durant hit six three-pointers.





Mike Evans channeled his inner Odell Beckham Jr.. The Atlanta Falcons blew out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 43-28 behind 4 touchdown passes by Matt Ryan and the NFL’s No. 1 offence. But it was the catch by the Bucs’ Mike Evans that stole the show. OBJ would be proud.





Giannis Antetokounmpo is still doing freakish things. Antetokounmpo is 6-foot-11 and that doesn’t even begin to describe his length. His hands are humongous and his wingspan was reportedly 7-foot-3 when he was drafted. He has grown since then. So when you have a guy that long playing like a point guard, you see things like this, where he only needs one dribble to get from half-court to the basket and there is no obvious travelling. It seems like there should be a travel in there somewhere, but if you watch it closely, it doesn’t seem like there is.

