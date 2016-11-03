The 3 plays from the Cubs' win in Game 7 of the World Series that everybody will be talking about

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

The Chicago Cubs got the early lead that they needed on just the third pitch. With the Cubs playing on the road in a hostile environment and knowing that the Indians’ dominant bullpen awaited them in the middle innings, the Cubs knew they needed an early lead. They got that lead on just the third pitch of the game when Dexter Fowler took Corey Kluber deep for a 1-0 lead (read more here).

Rajai Davis saved the Indians’ season with a game-tying home run. The Cubs led Game 7 5-1 in the fifth inning. The Indians eventually cut the lead to 6-4 in the eighth inning when Cubs manager Joe Maddon turned to his ace closer Aroldis Chapman. It was immediately clear that Chapman did not have his usually unhittable fastball. After giving up a double to the first batter he face, Chapman threw a ho-hum, for him, 98-mph fastball to Davis who hit a game-tying home run (read more here).

Ben Zobrist put the Cubs back on top. After a rain delay, the Cubs got two runners on base in the tenth inning. Zobrist came up and delivered a double to left field that gave the Cubs the lead for good. They eventually scored two runs in the inning and won the game 8-7.

The final-out bonus. And here it is. A ground ball to Kris Bryant ended the 108-year drought, and he did it with a smile on his face the entire way. The Cubs are champs!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.