The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday:

Vintage Aaron Rodgers showed up on Monday night. It has been a rough season for the Packers, but they may have saved their season with a huge 27-13 win over the Eagles. The Pack needed a huge night from Rodgers and they got it. He finished 30-39 with 313 yards and two touchdowns. Both TDs went to Davante Adams, including this gorgeous pass in which Rodgers just seems to flick the ball about 35 yards in the air and on a line. Even the defender wasn’t expecting a pass so perfect.





Bryant University lost a basketball game in a brutal way. Brown beat Bryant on Monday with a little help. After Brown hit a go-ahead layup in the closing seconds, Bryant’s freshman guard Ikenna Ndugba ran out the clock and didn’t attempt a shot with his team losing by one in the final seconds. It appears that Ndugba didn’t realise his team was losing and even started celebrating when the clock hit zero (video via Mike Goldfarb).

You’ll see this everywhere tomorrow. Wait for the end… #0 on Bryant thinks they won and dribbles out the clock ????⚰️ pic.twitter.com/8XPaYWvHow

— Mike Goldfarb (@MikeGoldFool) November 29, 2016

Kentucky freshman Malik Monk had one of the more athletic plays you’ll ever see. In the Atlantis Showcase tournament in The Bahamas, Kentucky destroyed Arizona State 115-69. The play of the game came in the second half on a fast break when an outlet pass to Monk sailed high. Somehow, Monk leaped up, grabbed the ball with one hand, and in the same motion, threw a pass to Wenyen Gabriel who was streaking towards the basket for a reverse dunk. Impressive.





