The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

The Houston Texans had a rough night with the officials. The Oakland Raiders defeated the Texans 27-20 in Mexico City on Monday night with the help of several questionable calls. Late in the fourth quarter, with the score tied 20-20, the Texans ran consecutive plays on third and fourth downs in which it looked like they got the first down. In each case the ball was spotted short and in one case the replay review went against them. The ball went back to the Raiders who went down and scored the winning touchdown. But the biggest blow came on the first drive of the game when DeAndre Hopkins appeared to break loose for a long touchdown only to have the play stopped for stepping out of bounds. Replays showed he did not step out of bounds and it wasn’t reviewable because the whistle had blown the play dead.



Another memorable debut in the NHL. Earlier this season, Auston Matthews made headlines when he scored four goals in his debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs. On Monday, Jake Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins made his debut and scored a goal on his first shift and on his first shot. His family was in the stands. His dad, Mike Guentzel, is the head coach at the University of Minnesota, and he reacted as you would expect from a coach. That is, he didn’t. But the rest of the family was fired up. Guentzel would add a second goal later.

Josh Jackson wrecked a rim. Jackson, a 6-foot-8 guard for Kansas, is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2017 NBA Draft. In the meantime, we get to watch him soar above college defenders and throw down emphatic dunks while getting fouled.



The Stephen Curry Bonus. This one gets bumped down to the bonus section because it didn’t count. But it is still a cool video of Curry making a shot from the other end of the court as time expired in the first half. It came after the buzzer, but still. He double-pumped it. Just Steph being Steph.





