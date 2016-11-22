The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Monday:

Wreck with 10 to go lead to Jimmie Johnson winning NASCAR championship. Johnson won his seventh NASCAR title, tying Klye Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most all time, but he needed some help down the stretch. With ten laps to go, NASCAR’s race in Miami was coming out of a caution with all four championship drivers running in the top six. However, Johnson (48) was fourth among them, as he had been most of the race. The two drivers that seemingly had the best chance to win the championship, Carl Edwards (19) and Joey Logano (22) sat second and third, repsectively (Kyle Busch, 18, was in fourth). Logano, who had been strong on restarts all day, got another good restart on the green flag. Edwards tried to block by going low and got clipped, causing a large, red-flag wreck. Edwards was knocked out. Logano’s car somehow survived. Most importantly, Johnson came through in second place overall and first among the contenders, and he went on to win both the race and the championship.





Russell Wilson can do it all. The Seahawks proved once again on Sunday that they are now playing as well as anybody in the NFL, beating the Eagles 26-15 to improve to 7-2-1. Along the way, Wilson threw a touchdown pass and he also caught his first career touchdown pass. The latter came on a throwback from Doug Baldwin with Wilson wide open. In the brilliantly designed play, notice the left tackle clears out the defensive end on that side with a block. It is that defensive end who would have been responsible for staying home and covering Wilson, but he never had a chance.





Josh Norman’s perfect punch saved the day. The Redskins had just scored a touchdown to extend their lead during the “Sunday Night Football” game to 11 points. The Packers, were then moving down the field and were seemingly setting up a score that would have cut the lead to either a touchdown or a field goal. Instead, Norman, who has had a rough season, came up with his biggest play yet. On another completion by Aaron Rodgers to Jared Cook, Norman unleashed a perfect and intentional punch that knocked the ball out. The Redskins recovered the ball and it was game over.





The poor-field-mic-guy bonus. LOOK OUT!





